N510bn bail-out funds: FG begins audit of govs
Vanguard
N510bn bail-out funds: FG begins audit of govs
Vanguard
THE Federal Government is set to commence an audit of the utilization of Federal Governments bail-out funds to state governments amounting to about N510 billion last year. Consequently, eight accounting firms have been appointed to review how state …
Nigeria: Govt Appoints Firms to Audit States' Utilisation of Bailout Funds
