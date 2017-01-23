Pages Navigation Menu

N510bn bailout loan: We have nothing to hide- States

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

The Federal Government’s decision to audit utilisation of N510 billion stimulus package disbursed to states in 2016 has received the backing of commissioners for finance from the 36 states of the federation. The endorsement was confirmed on Monday in Abuja by the Chairman, Forum of Finance Commissioners of the Federation Account Allocation Committee, Mr Mahmoud […]

