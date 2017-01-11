Pages Navigation Menu

N510bn budget support: Nigeria government appoints firms to audit States

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

Nigerian government has commenced independent review of financial management of states. It has, therefore, appointed eight accounting firms to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) that specified the conditions under which 35 State Governments in June 2016 started accessing the N510 billion Budget Support Facility (BSF). The firms are PWC, […]

