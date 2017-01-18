NA and DSS arrest six suspects in Ibadan over murder of a colonel
Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Men of the Directorate of Secret Service, DSS and that of 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, have arrested six persons that were alleged of murdering the former Commandant, Command Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan. Col. Anthony Okeyim.
