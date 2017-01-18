NA and DSS arrest six suspects in Ibadan over murder of a colonel

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Men of the Directorate of Secret Service, DSS and that of 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, have arrested six persons that were alleged of murdering the former Commandant, Command Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan. Col. Anthony Okeyim.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

