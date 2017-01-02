Pages Navigation Menu

Na’abba heads new political group to ‘liberate Nigerians politicians’

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has emerged as head of a newly formed political group in Kano State called ‘Siyasar Kano Ina Mafita’. At the official launching of the political group yesterday, Na’abba said the formation became necessary because of the way and manner politicians were being deprived […]

