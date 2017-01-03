Na’Abba Leads New Kano Political Group

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has become the head of a newly formed political group in Kano State called ‘Siyasar Kano Ina Mafita’.

Speaking during the official launch of the political group, the former Speaker said the formation of the political group had become necessary, having taken into cognisance, the way and manner politicians were being deprived of their rights in all the political parties in the state.

Na’Abba, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also said the sole aim of forming the political group was to seek a possible way out of the present situation faced by those deprived.

“We have seen the damage done to democracy in Nigeria for almost two decades now. And you will agree with me that the outcome of such damage done to Nigerian politics only spell doom for politicians.

“We have asked ourselves that for how long shall we fold our hands and watch things growing from bad to worse. It is time for us to unite and look for possible avenues to liberate Nigerian polity and Nigerian politicians,” said the former speaker. One of the elders in the new group, Professor Sule Bello, explained that the membership of the group cut across all political parties with the aim of liberating all politicians from being politically deprived.

In Kano, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) openly associate themselves with either Kwankwasiyya or Gandujiyya movements – platforms loyal to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

It is, however, not yet clear whether the new platform is created to provide an alternative for the aggrieved ones in the existing movements in Kano State.

__________

