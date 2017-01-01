NACCIMA calls for stable FX in 2017 to stimulate manufacturing

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (NACCIMA) is canvassing a stable foreign exchange market and improved infrastructure to boost the manufacturing sector performance in 2017. The association, which brings together chambers of commerce in the 36 states of Nigeria also wants an improved doing business environment to support the manufacturing and the…

