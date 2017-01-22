Nadal outlasts teenager, Serena cruises

Rafael Nadal needed all his trademark grit to grind out a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2 win over 19-year-old Alexander Zverev, widely tipped as a future No 1.

It means Nadal, 30, joins fellow veteran Roger Federer in the last 16 of a contest missing defending champion Novak Djokovic after his stunning defeat to Denis Istomin.

“Everybody knows how good Alexander is,” said Nadal, who will play France’s Gael Monfils in the fourth round. “He’s the future of our sport, and the present.”

Williams, by contrast, had no such trouble as she brushed off fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 to maintain her charge towards a 23rd Grand Slam title.

Williams, back after an injury break at the end of 2016, has been in brilliant form and she will take some stopping as she zeroes in on Steffi Graf’s Open-era record.

The next player to take on Williams will be Barbora Strycova, who ousted France’s Caroline Garcia to earn a shot at the world No 2.

“Obviously I’m here for one reason,” said Williams, who again lifted her index finger in celebration at her victory, symbolising the number one.

Elsewhere 117th-ranked Istomin built on his win over Djokovic by beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the last 16 for the first time, where he will play Dimitrov.

David Goffin halted towering Croatian Ivo Karlovic, who won a tournament-record 84-game match in the first round, to set up a clash against Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem.

Roberto Bautista Agut ousted fellow Spaniard David Ferrer 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 and will next play third seed Milos Raonic, who beat Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3.

