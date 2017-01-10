Nadia Buari has done breast implant – Delay – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Nadia Buari has done breast implant – Delay
GhanaWeb
Controversial Media Personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay takes delight in teasing screen goddess, Nadia Buari regarding her breast. According to the Delay TV show host, she knows Nadia put to birth in recent times but believes she's …
"Cocoa Brown" Go behind the scenes of web series
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG