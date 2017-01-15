Pages Navigation Menu

Naeto C, his Wife Nicole, Asa Asika and A.M Celebrate Kema Chikwe at 70

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation Kema Chikwe celebrated her 70th birthday this weekend in Abuja. She was joined by her son Naeto C, his wife Nicole, her nephews Asa and Aedan Asika and singer A.M. See the fun family shots! *** Abuja Chilling Party Time!  

