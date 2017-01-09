NAFDAC Impounds Illicit Drugs In Taraba

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raided some shops in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital and impounded illicit drugs and other unwholesome products in the state.

The Taraba State coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Suleiman Muyideen who disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday in Jalingo said the prevalence of fake drugs and other food and cosmetic products in the state was totally unacceptable.

“The alarming rate of substance abuse and general non compliance with the agency’s enabling laws in the state were the major reasons for this exercise” he said.

He informed that the agency took four days to hold series of meetings with all the stakeholders where NAFDAC solicited their support at ensuring that only genuine, effective and safe regulated products are manufactured in the state.

We discussed intensively on numerous issues especially the rate of substance abuse as relates to cough syrup with codein, tramadol as well as mobile authentication of anti malaria drugs and antibiotics.

“We also discussed on banned drugs such as nimesulide, analgin (Dipyron), gentamycin 280mg, phenylpopanolamine among others at the meetings with a view to getting the stakeholders assist the agency in tackling the abuse in the state,” he said.

He explained that the agency which was saddled with responsibility of safeguarding public health would no longer tolerate any act of non compliance with its enabling laws.

He called on the media and other stakeholders in the state to assist in tackling the rate of substance abuse in Taraba and it’s environ.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

