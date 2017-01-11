Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAFDAC uncovers fake wine factories, arrests 9 suspects

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

OFFICIALS OF THE NATIONAL AGENCY FOR FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION CONTROL (NAFDAC) SEALING UP A FISH COLDROOM AT 114, OBA AKRAN ROAD, IKEJA IN LAGOS STATE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Popular brands of beverages like Hennessey, 501, Johnny Walker, Red Label whisky, Best Marula fruit cream, Pure heaven, were faked.

The post NAFDAC uncovers fake wine factories, arrests 9 suspects appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.