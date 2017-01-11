NAFDAC Uncovers Fake Wine Factories In Onitsha, Arrests 9 Suspects

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has arrested nine suspects connected with alleged fake wine and beverage manufacturing factories at the Relief Market, Onitsha. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this followed a special raid and enforcement operation of the Federal Government’s ban on imported fruit juices on Wednesday …

