Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAGAFF Appeals To NPA For Cargo Village – The Tide

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NAGAFF Appeals To NPA For Cargo Village
The Tide
The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has appealed to the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) to provide a cargo village around the ports for the use of its members. The Deputy National President of …
Government moves to tackle corruption at Nigerian portsGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.