NAGAFF wants more banks at Abuja Airport

The Abuja chapter of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders of Nigeria, NAGAFF has written the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to complain over what it described as sudden disappearance of banking institutions from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Association noted in the letter that it is worrying that only one bank is presently operating within the premises of the of the Airport, a situation which it noted is affecting clearance of cargo and others businesses in NAIA. “It’s sad to say that Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has only one bank operating within its premises.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

