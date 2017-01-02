NAHCO leads gainers on Exchange

NSE records N3.7b turnover in tree trading days

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) emerged the highest price gainer at the end of last week’s transactions on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

It led nine stocks with 23.44 per cent to close at N3.16 per share. Following NAHCO last week was Law Union & Rock insurance, which added 19.40 per cent to close at N0.80 per share.

NEM gained 19.32 per cent to close at N1.05 per share. Union Bank garnered 17.02 per cent to close at N5.50 per share. UACN Property and University Press added 14.91 per cent to close at N2.62 and N4.24 per share respectively.

AG Leventis appreciated by 14.29 per cent to close at N0.94 per share. National Salt Company of Northern Nigeria added 12.58 per cent to close at N8.50 per share. Ashaka Cement gained 9.27 per cent to close at N12.02 per share. Nigeria Breweries also garnered 7.59 per cent to close at N147.99 per share.

Consequently, a total turnover of 405.939 million shares worth N3.724 billion were recorded in 6,363 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange, lower than the 1.261 billion shares valued at N17.520 billion that changed hands in 14,861 deals during the preceding week.

The drop in indices may, however, be attributed by the two day holiday declared by the Federal Government on Monday and Tuesday, to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

Specifically, the financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 305.885 million shares valued at N2.066 billion traded in 3,445 deals; thus contributing 75.35 per cent and 55.46 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The consumer goods industry followed with 30.974 million shares worth N793.114 million in 1,096 deals.

The conglomerates industry ranked third with a turnover of 19.701 million shares worth N24.689 million in 261 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Omoluabi Savings and Loans Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FCMB Group Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 128.546 million shares worth N1.222 billion in 715 deals, contributing 31.66 per cent and 32.82 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Also traded during the week were a total of 9,965 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N56,446.35 executed in 16 deals, compared with a total of 10,170 units valued at N123.641.70 transacted in 22 deals during the preceding week.

There was no bond transaction during the week in review, however a total of 25,219 units of Federal Government and Corporate Bonds valued at N24.458 million were transacted last week in three deals.

The NSE All-share index and market capitalisation appreciated by 1.47 per cent to close the week at 26,874.62 and N9.247 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE ASeM, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE industrial goods Indices that depreciated by 2.35 per cent, 1.47 per cent and 0.15 per cent respectively.

About 37 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 26 equities in the previous week. Some 21 equities depreciated in price, lower than 36 equities of the previous week, while 117 equities remained unchanged higher than 113 equities recorded in the preceding week.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

