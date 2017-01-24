NAICOM to undertake capital verification of insurance companies – Vanguard
|
NAICOM to undertake capital verification of insurance companies
Vanguard
THE National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, said it will undertake a verification of the capital resources of all insurance companies in the first quarter of 2017. In a circular issued to all insurance companies, yesterday, NAICOM said the move was to …
