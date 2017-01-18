Naira appreciates to N490/$ as CBN sells dollars to BDCs – Vanguard
Naira appreciates to N490/$ as CBN sells dollars to BDCs
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Wednesday, commenced sale of dollars to bureaux de changes (BDCs) prompting the naira to appreciate to N490 per dollar, from N497 earlier this week, in the parallel market. President, Association of Bureaux De …
