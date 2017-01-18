Pages Navigation Menu

Naira appreciates to N490/$ as CBN sells dollars to BDCs

Naira appreciates to N490/$ as CBN sells dollars to BDCs
Vanguard
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Wednesday, commenced sale of dollars to bureaux de changes (BDCs) prompting the naira to appreciate to N490 per dollar, from N497 earlier this week, in the parallel market. President, Association of Bureaux De …
Naira Gains As CBN Commences Sale Of Dollars To BDCs360Nobs.com

