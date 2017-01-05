Naira crashes to N493/$1 at parallel market – NAIJ.COM
Naira crashes to N493/$1 at parallel market
The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, January 5, weakened against the American Dollar at the parallel market for the first time in 2017. According to reports, the Naira lost three points to the dollar as it closed at N493 to a dollar, against N490 it traded …
