Naira Depreciates Further As CBN Prepares To Resume Sales Of Dollar To BDCs

The Naira on Friday depreciated further at the parallel market as dollar scarcity worsened, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

NAN reports that the Naira may be seeing its worst times as the CBN will be resuming dollar sales to Bureau De Change, BDC, operators next week.

The Nigerian currency exchanged at N497 to a dollar at the parallel market, losing two points from Thursday’s posting; while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N597 and 515 respectively.

At the BDC window, the Naira was sold at N399 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N600 and N515, respectively.

Trading at the interbank market window saw the Naira close at N305.00 to a dollar.

Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, expressed hope that the Naira would bounce back next week.

Mr. Gwadabe said that the CBN would be selling about $25 million to BDCs next week and this would definitely help in reducing liquidity challenge in the Market.

He urged Nigerians not to panic as the CBN was working closely with the BDCs to ensure that the Naira recovers quickly.

NAN

The post Naira Depreciates Further As CBN Prepares To Resume Sales Of Dollar To BDCs appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

