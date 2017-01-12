Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira falls to N495/dollar as forex scarcity lingers – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Naira falls to N495/dollar as forex scarcity lingers
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, January 12, crashed further at the parallel market, edging closer to a landmark 500 units per dollar as speculated last year. The Naira dropped N3 to trade at N495 to the dollar at the parallel market from N492/$1 rate
Naira exchanges at N495/$ amidst N500/$ speculationPremium Times
Naira to strengthen against Dollar in coming weeksTV360
Naira to strengthen in weeks aheadDaily Trust

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.