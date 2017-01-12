Naira falls to N495/dollar as forex scarcity lingers – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Naira falls to N495/dollar as forex scarcity lingers
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, January 12, crashed further at the parallel market, edging closer to a landmark 500 units per dollar as speculated last year. The Naira dropped N3 to trade at N495 to the dollar at the parallel market from N492/$1 rate …
Naira exchanges at N495/$ amidst N500/$ speculation
Naira to strengthen against Dollar in coming weeks
Naira to strengthen in weeks ahead
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG