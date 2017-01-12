Naira firms at interbank as CBN insists on improve dollar liquidity

Naira on Thursday strengthened against the US dollar at the interbank spot foreign exchange market, closing at a record high of N304.50/$. This, according to the data from the FMDQ, represents N0.50k or 0.16 percent gain compared with N305 it traded since over two weeks. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after its meeting with…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Naira firms at interbank as CBN insists on improve dollar liquidity appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

