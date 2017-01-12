Naira hits N495/dollar as forex scarcity lingers
The Naira on Thursday depreciated further at the parallel market, ebbing close to the projection of speculators, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. NAN reports that at the twilight of 2016, speculators forecasted that the Naira would exchange at N500 to a dollar. The Nigerian currency lost N3 to trade at N495 to the dollar […]
