Naira in free fall as hope of recovery continues – NAIJ.COM

The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, January 17 stayed unchanged at N497/$1 in black market, but crashed against pound and euro. According to report, the local currency now exchanges at N597 per pound from N595 and N521 per euro from N515 respectively.
Naira stabilizes at N497 to Dollar
