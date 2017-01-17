Naira in free fall as hope of recovery continues – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Naira in free fall as hope of recovery continues

Jan 17, 2017


Naira in free fall as hope of recovery continues
The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, January 17 stayed unchanged at N497/$1 in black market, but crashed against pound and euro. According to report, the local currency now exchanges at N597 per pound from N595 and N521 per euro from N515 respectively.
