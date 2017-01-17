Pages Navigation Menu

Naira in free fall, crashes against euro, pounds

The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday crashed against pounds and euro but stayed firm at N497/$1 in black market. The Naira now exchanges N521 per euro from N515 and N597 per pound from N595. The president, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, expressed hope that the Naira would strengthen this […]

