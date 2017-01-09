Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira outlook brightens on rising foreign reserve

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pressure on the naira is expected to ease this week following a noticeable accretion in foreign reserves by 4.88 percent to $26.22 billion as of January 5, from $25.0 billion in December 15, 2016. In addition to this, the expected dollar supply to Bureau De Changes (BDCs) by the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) will…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Naira outlook brightens on rising foreign reserve appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.