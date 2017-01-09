Naira outlook brightens on rising foreign reserve
Pressure on the naira is expected to ease this week following a noticeable accretion in foreign reserves by 4.88 percent to $26.22 billion as of January 5, from $25.0 billion in December 15, 2016. In addition to this, the expected dollar supply to Bureau De Changes (BDCs) by the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) will…
The post Naira outlook brightens on rising foreign reserve appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG