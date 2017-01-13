Naira plunges further at parallel market
The Naira on Friday depreciated further at the parallel market as dollar scarcity worsened, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN reports that the Naira may be seeing its worst times as the CBN will be resuming dollar sales to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators next week. The Nigerian currency exchanged at N497 to […]
