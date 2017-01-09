Naira rebounds against dollar
The Naira on Monday appreciated at the parallel market after about two weeks of losses. The currency gained 3 points to exchange at N490, from N493 it posted last Friday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N600 and N506, respectively. At the Bureau De Change window, the Naira closed at N399, CBN […]
