Naira stabilises at N490/$

The Naira on Tuesday stabilised at N490 to a dollar at the parallel market in spite of speculations that it would depreciate to N500 to a dollar by the end of 2016, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Pound Sterling and the Euro also closed at N585 and N505 respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the dollar exchanged at N399, CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N598 and N510, respectively.

