Naira stabilizes at N490 to dollar despite fears
The Naira on Tuesday stabilised at N490 to a dollar at the parallel market in spite of speculations that it would depreciate to N500 to a dollar by the end of 2016, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Pound Sterling and the Euro also closed at N585 and N505 respectively. At the Bureau […]
