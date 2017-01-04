Pages Navigation Menu

Naira stays firm against dollar but falls to N590/£1, 505/€1

FINANCIAL WATCH

Naira stays firm against dollar but falls to N590/£1, 505/€1
NAIJ.COM
The Nigeria Naira has stayed flat against the dollar at the official interbank window and on the parallel market, today, January 4. At the official window, the naira trades at 305 to a dollar, while on the parallel market, the naira was trading at 490
