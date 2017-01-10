Pages Navigation Menu

Naira strengthens against pound as BDCs expect dollar supplies

NAIJ.COM

Naira strengthens against pound as BDCs expect dollar supplies
NAIJ.COM
According to reports, the Naira has gained eight points over pound as it now trades at N592/£1, as against N600/£1 it traded on Monday, January 9. Dollar to Naira. READ ALSO: Naira strengthens to N490 per dollar at parallel market. However, the local …
