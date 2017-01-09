Naira strengthens to N490 per dollar at parallel market – NAIJ.COM
|
The Eagle Online
|
Naira strengthens to N490 per dollar at parallel market
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Naira on Monday, January 9, strengthened against the American Dollar at the parallel market. According to reports, the Naira has gained three points over the dollar as it now trades at N490/$1, as against N493/$1 it traded on Friday …
Naira rebounds against dollar
