Naira strengthens to N490 per dollar at parallel market

Posted on Jan 9, 2017


The Eagle Online

Naira strengthens to N490 per dollar at parallel market
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Naira on Monday, January 9, strengthened against the American Dollar at the parallel market. According to reports, the Naira has gained three points over the dollar as it now trades at N490/$1, as against N493/$1 it traded on Friday
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

