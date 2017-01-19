Naira trades at 498/$ as foreign reserves hit 10-month high – TheCable
Naira trades at 498/$ as foreign reserves hit 10-month high
Despite the continuous rise in Nigeria's foreign reserves, the naira is currently trading at 498 to the dollar, defying the movement in reserves. The foreign reserves hit a 10-month high on Thursday, surging to $27.378 billion, which is also its …
