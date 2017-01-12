NAKOSS cautions against distruption of academic activities in Kogi tertiary institutions

The National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS) has condemned the recent protests by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) across most tertiary institutions in the state urging the workers not to jeopardize academic activities in their respective institutions. NAKOSS president, Comrade Ahmad Shehu Seme, stated this during a press conference at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Lokoja, the State capital. The students’ body vowed to abort any attempt to frustrate the agenda of Governor Yahaya Bello for the good people of the State as it regards the education sector.

