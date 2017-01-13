Pages Navigation Menu

Nalweyiso promoted to Major General in new army reshuffle – New Vision

New Vision

Nalweyiso promoted to Major General in new army reshuffle
New Vision
Brig George Igumba, who has been the deputy Commandant of Senior Command and Staff College, is appointed the Chief of Personnel and Administration of the UPDF. Lweyi 703×422. Brig Proscovia Nalweyiso. President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the …
Uganda president names first female Major GeneralGeeska Afrika
Uganda: Kulayigye, Ankunda Dropped As Nalweyiso Becomes Major GeneralAllAfrica.com
Col Felix Kulayigye & Col. Paddy Ankunda replaced in 2nd army reshuffleKFM
Uganda Radio Network
