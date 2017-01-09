Nana Addo Must Not Tolerate Incompetence And Laziness – Revamp Backroom Staff – GhanaWeb
|
The Sydney Morning Herald
|
Nana Addo Must Not Tolerate Incompetence And Laziness – Revamp Backroom Staff
GhanaWeb
The plagiarism allegation has taken the shine out of an otherwise great day, great speech, that Ghanaians everywhere should be proud of. It was needless, and could have been avoided. Every Ghanaian, those who voted for change and those who didn't had …
Ghana's president plagiarises Bill Clinton, George W. Bush word for word in his inauguration speech
New dawn of plagiarism
President Akufo-Addo's inaugural speech seems to plagiarise George Bush
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG