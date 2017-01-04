Nana Addo names Frema Osei-Opare as Chief of Staff – GhanaWeb

Pages Navigation Menu

Nana Addo names Frema Osei-Opare as Chief of Staff

Nana Addo names Frema Osei-Opare as Chief of Staff
Frema Osei-Opare will be the Chief of Staff of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration. Nana Akufo-Addo made this announcement during an address at his residence today [Wednesday] where he also announced Francis …
