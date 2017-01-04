Nana Addo names Frema Osei-Opare as Chief of Staff – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Nana Addo names Frema Osei-Opare as Chief of Staff
GhanaWeb
Frema Osei-Opare will be the Chief of Staff of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration. Nana Akufo-Addo made this announcement during an address at his residence today [Wednesday] where he also announced Francis …
I'm nice, but tough – Osei-Opare
Chief of Staff I'm tough enough to handle the task – Frema Opare
I'm a tough person fit for the job – Frema Osei-Opare
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG