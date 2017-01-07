Nana Akufo-Addo Has Been Sworn In As President Of Ghana

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been sworn in as Ghana’s new president after beating incumbent leader John Mahama in last month’s election.

He was sworn in by the Chief Justice, Theodora Georgina Wood, as heads of state from across Africa and thousands of guests and dignitaries watched him take the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Black Stars square in the capital, Accra on Saturday morning.

During the swearing in, the 72-year-old former human rights lawyer, promised free high school education and more factories.

This is even as critics have questioned the viability of his ambitions.

Mr Akufo-Addo repeated the presidential oath after it was read out to him at a ceremony in the capital’s Independence Square today

Taking the oath of office, which represents the latest peaceful handover of power in the country, Mr Akufo-Addo promised to “protect and defend” Ghana’s constitution.

He later posted the full text of the presidential oath on the social media site Twitter, using the hashtag #Inauguration2017.

Highlights from President Akufo-Addo’s first speech

It is time to define what being a Ghanaian ought to mean. Being a Ghanaian must mean you sign up to a definable code of conduct.

I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactions.

It is time to imagine and dream again. Ghana is opened for business again.

I will not let you, the people of Ghana, down.

