Nana Akufo-Addo Is Sworn In As Ghana’s President

Nana Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as Ghana’s new president yeaterday. This comes after he won the elections last month, and the incumbent leader at the time, John Mahama conceded defeat.

Leaders from across Africa and thousands of guests and dignitaries watched him take the oath of office at a ceremony in the Independence Square, at the capital, Accra.

The 72 year old who is a humans rights lawyer is said to have promised free high school education and more factories, however, critics have questioned the viability of his ambitions.

Akufo-Addo took the oath of office, which represents the latest peaceful handover of power in the country, and promised to “protect and defend” Ghana’s constitution.

He afterwards posted the full text of the presidential oath on the social media site Twitter, using the hashtag #Inauguration2017 .

Akufo-Addo, a member of the New Patriotic Party, was elected on his third attempt to be president, after a campaign dominated by the country’s faltering economy. Akufo-Addo has vowed to improve the country’s economy, saying that “there are brighter days ahead”.

Primary roads in and around the capital were cordoned off for the event.

