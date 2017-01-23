Pages Navigation Menu

NANS gives Ajimobi 7-day ultimatum to reopen LAUTECH

Jan 23, 2017

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has given Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, a one-week ultimatum to reopen the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) or face a mass protest. NANS also handed Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, a seven-day ultimatum to resign for maladministration. These […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

