NAOWA presents food items to widows of fallen heroes – BusinessDay
|
NAOWA presents food items to widows of fallen heroes
BusinessDay
Omotola Oyefolu, the President of the Association, 81 Division chapter, made the presentation in Lagos and urged wives of the fallen heroes to be strong and courageous. She said “the presentation was to reach out to some of the widows of the great men …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG