Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAOWA presents food items to widows of fallen heroes – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NAOWA presents food items to widows of fallen heroes
BusinessDay
Omotola Oyefolu, the President of the Association, 81 Division chapter, made the presentation in Lagos and urged wives of the fallen heroes to be strong and courageous. She said “the presentation was to reach out to some of the widows of the great men

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.