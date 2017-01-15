NAOWA presents food items to widows of fallen heroes

part of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Omotola Oyefolu, the President of the Association, 81 Division chapter, made the presentation in Lagos and urged wives of the fallen heroes to be strong and courageous.

She said “the presentation was to reach out to some of the widows of the great men of honor that laid down their lives for the peace and progress of our great nation.

“I want to urge you wives to be strong and engage in positive ventures that would create better life for you and your children in the future.

“You must endeavour to send your children to school, as education is sure key to success.

“When our kids are educated, the chances of abuse, teenage pregnancy and other criminal tendencies would be reduced and they would have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the nation.

“I wish to appeal to my sisters, whom for the sake we are all gathered here, to accept the token presentation of various food and household items and use them judiciously.”

She pledged that the Association would come up with programmes that would benefit

members as the year progressed.

She urged NAOWA members to take advantage of the Association’s newly renovated Vocational Training Centre in Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Lagos, to send their children to partake in various skill acquisition programmes.

Various food items like rice, salt and other groceries were given to 21 widows of the fallen heroes.

The widows, who were happy with smiles on their faces, appreciated the gesture and

prayed to God to bless the Association.

One of the widows, Mrs Blessing Anthony, who said that the husband died after he was brought back from Sudan, appreciated the efforts of the Association in taking care of members.

The mother of two who lost her Sergent husband in 2011 said she had been surviving by the grace of God and help from friends and family members.

Another widow, a mother of three who did not want her name mentioned, said she would be forever grateful to the Association for the food items given to them.

Mrs Adetutu Adeyanju, one of the widows also appreciated what the Association did for them and prayed that God would attend to their needs.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Ebenezer Oyefolu, the 9 Brigrade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Sanni Mohammed, as well as other senior officers and members of NAOWA graced the event.