Nasarawa magistrates, judiciary workers begin strike on Monday

Nasarawa workers, under the aegis of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Area Court Judges and Members Association of Nigeria (ACJUMAN) have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday, January 9.

The workers, including Judges and Magistrates, said the action became necessary to press home their demands against “illegal deductions” from their salaries, among other demands.

JUSUN state Chairman, Jemo Musa, told newsmen yesterday in Nasarawa after a joint congress of the unions that all the courts in the state would be shut on Monday, if the government failed to reverse the deductions.

“If the illegal deductions from our salaries are not discontinued and the previous month’s deductions refunded before Monday, we will embark on an indefinite strike.

“If these demands are not met, all courts in Nasarawa State would be shut indefinitely,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him as saying that apart from the deductions, the government should also pay their outstanding increment arrears from 2013 to date and urged the judiciary staff to remain calm and await further directives from the leadership of the various unions.The congress had sacked Danjuma Yakubu, JUSUN Public Relations Officer, for alleged misconduct.

