Nasarawa State Govt. revokes 36 SUBEB contracts
Nasarawa State Government has revoked 36 ongoing contacts, awarded by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for flouting contractual agreements. Mr Yakubu Ubangari, Executive Secretary of SUBEB, told newsmen on Friday in Lafia, that the revoked projects were located across all the 13 local government areas of the state. According to him, the state…
