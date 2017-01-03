Pages Navigation Menu

Nasarawa State University Notice To Fresh Students On Online Registration.

The students of Nasarawa State University (NSUK) are hereby informed that the School website has been secured and optimized for easy access. New Students are to accept Admission to enable them download and print screening form and admission letter before proceeding for clearance . Kindly Note that you are required to use your portal login …

