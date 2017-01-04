NASS by-election: Edo group drums support for candidate
The Etsako Progressive Agenda, a social cultural organisation, has urged progressive minded Etsakos to support the aspiration of Mr Johnson Oghuma as candidate for the Estako Federal House of Representatives in the upcoming by-election. The group drummed the support in a statement signed by Dr Sani Usman, a copy of which was made available to…
