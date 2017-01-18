NASS cannot upturn FG’s decision on ban of vehicles – Group
By Godwin Oritse
LAGOS— THE National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, has said the National Assembly cannot upturn the Federal Government decision on the ban on importation of vehicles through the nation’s land borders.
Speaking to Vanguard on the effect of the policy, the council’s National President Mr. Lucky Amiwero, said the government’s directive on the ban was an executive one, adding that the National Assembly can only appeal to the government to either soft pedal or convince government to reverse the policy.
Amiwero said the matter could be resolved if the Senate and the Presidency can come together to review the policy on its effects on the economy and the masses.
He said until the government review the tariffs on trade, the country will keep losing cargo traffic to ports of neighbouring countries.
