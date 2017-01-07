Nass Member Urges Prayers For Nigeria Leaders

A member of the National Asssembly, Senator Duro Faseyi, has stressed the need for all Nigerians to always pray for their leaders and make peace and unity their watchwords at all times.

He said the bitter lesson of recession, which the country entered last year was a pointer to the fact that, there is the need for Nigerians to always pray before making decisions including the choice of leadership.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force, noted that that 2016 remained a very challenging and demanding year, going by the hardship the economic down-turn and what he described as harsh policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government visited on the citizenry.

The PDP Senator, who is representing Ekiti North Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the national assembly, spoke in a New Year Message to his constituents, Ekiti State people and Nigerians made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

He said, ‪”Peace and unity of purpose remain veritable tools in our national life to develop and grow, especially in the new year.‬

“It is a great thing of joy to see another New Year and all glory be unto God who has been sparing our lives especially throughout 2016, a year which can best be described as a very challenging and demanding one in the country.‬

‪”Last year was no doubt, a year of lessons to all Nigerians on the need to always put God first in whatever we intend to do, especially at choosing leadership whenever the need arises.‬

‪”It is imperative to always, as a nation, seek God’s face before we conclude on who and how to govern the country and move it forward.‬ For instance, when everything seems too difficult to achieve in Ekiti, we sought God’s face and the State was blessed with Governor Ayodele Fayose who has since been managing the meagre resources of the state to the advantage of the citizens.‬

‪”Governor Fayose remains a blessing to the people of the state, hence the need for the people to continue in their support for the governor and the PDP government in Ekiti, especially in the New Year for more dividends of democracy.‬

‪”The achievements of the present administration in the state in the last two years, especially in 2016 despite the economy recession in the country deserve a thumb up by all in order to encourage the Governor to do more in the New Year,” Faseyi stated.‬

‪While congratulating, all Nigerians, Ekiti people and especially people of Ekiti North senatorial district for their support and prayers in the past, the Senator also solicited more of such in the Year 2017, saying no leader could succeed without the support and prayers of the followers.

‬

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

